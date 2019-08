This is a great word for more advanced levels so let's see some examples to truly understand the meaning:

Sus entendederas no llegan a más.

He has a brain the size of a pea, he's bird-brained.

Por mucho que se lo explique , siempre se equivoca, ella es corta de entendederas.

As much as I explain her that, she is always gets it wrong, she is pretty dim.

La respuesta de la Comisión a mis preguntas habría sorprendido incluso a alguien con pocas entendederas.

The Commission’s reply to my questions would have stunned even a simpleton.

Here is a PRO-tip to use the word: add corto de duro de before entendederas and it will emphasize the meaning!

Pronunciation:

en-ten-de-derh-as

