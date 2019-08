In a new book, 150 Restaurants You Need To Visit Before You Die (Lannoo Publishers), foodie, author and influencer Amélie Vincent, travels the world to choose the best dining experiences and of course that included a stop in Spain where she chose 12 Spanish eateries.

Six of them are located in the Basque Country, another four in Barcelona and one in Girona, and the last in Madrid.

Let’s take a look ar her choices.

Etxebarri in Atxondo, Basque Country



Photo: Anders Husa

Writing about the chef Victor Arguinzoniz, Vincent writes “He is one of the most respected and inspiring chefs of his generation using exclusively the fire, live coal. And embers from oack and vines to cook the very best of the regions ingredients.

Nerua in Bilbao, Basque Country



Photo: Andoni Epelde

Housed in the legendary Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, overlooking the river, Michelin starred Nerua serves innovative Basque cuisine in a sleep contemporary setting with fresh white walls and swirl-backed chairs.

All the audacious dishes by Chef Josean Alija are served on simple white plates with just two or three ingredients, using Mediterranean produce to which he is not afraid to add unusual flashes of inspiration, like green coffee essence, pumpkin seed praline and ‘spicy marzipan sand’.

Mugaritz, Errenteria, Basque Country





Photo: José Luis López de Zubiría / Mugaritz



"You will be surprised by dishes that make sounds and appetizers that melt in the mouth," writes Vincent on her reason for including this restaurant on the list.

"Chef Andoni Luis Aduriz’s philosophy is to balance his theatrical instincts with technical cooking and to touch on all of the senses by playing with perceptions," she writes.

Elkano in Getaria, Basque Country



Photo: Amelie Vincent



"The best time to visit Elkano is in April or May," writes Vincent, "when wild Atlantic turbot is at the peak of its season and you can hear chef Aitor Arregui’s passionate stories about the fishing season and the work they do with the local fisherman.

Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, Basque Country



Photo: Amelie Vincent



Perched on a hillside, Azurmendi tells the story of the Basque Country’s finest produce through an all-encompassing culinary experience.

“This environmentally friendly restaurant recycles its own waste, as well as harvesting rainfall and cooling itself using geothermal energy," she writes.

Arzak in San Sebastian, Basque Country



Photo: Amelie Vincent

Another restaurant in the Basque Country, this time in San Sebastián, Vincent says “It is beautiful and quite unique to watch a father and daughter combination in a kitchen.”

El Celler De Can Roca in Girona, Catalonia



Photo: Amelie Vincent

Celler de Can Roca the Catalan restaurant has scooped the title of Best restaurant in the world several times, and maintains three Michelon stars is not surprisingly on the list. Run by the three Roca brothers, who blend their skills of chef, pastry chef and somellier, it is considered one of the best restaurants in Spain.

Disfrutar in Barcelona, Catalonia



Photo: Adria Goula

Disfutar meaning enjoy in Spanish is a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant in Barcelona, with clay ceramics and a white dining room that flows out onto the terrace, referencing the small fishing villages of Catalonia.

It is here where you can enjoy the spheres that look exactly like olives but which are filled with mandarin flower essence, a famous dish inherited from El Bulli.

Enigma in Barcelona, Catalonia



Photo: Pepo Segura

Albert Adrià, brother of world-famous chef Ferran and former El Bulli chef is behind the restaurant “located in a majestic space that combines Japanese minimalism with vintage science fiction, Enigma is definitely not a conventional restaurant.

“Diners do not remain static during the unique experience: they move through the seven distinct dining spaces, each one with its own theme, from La Plantxa, featuring a teppanyaki-inspired set up with a flat-top grill, to the 41º cocktail bar.”

Hoja Santa in Barcelona, Catalonia



Photo: Amelie Vincent

“Hoja Santa is the perfect place to discover the savour of cactus nopal juice mixed with an oyster, pinapple, lemon and olive oil”.

Another restaurant opened by Albert Adrià, here Mexican chef Paco Méndez showcases the very best of what contemporary Mexican cuisine has to offer, thanks to his experience at El Bulli and Tickets.

Koy Shunka in Barcelona, Catalonia



Photo: Pedro Cortacans

"At Koy Shunka, local products are prepared in an inventive Japanese way," writes Vincent of this gourmet Japanese eaterie in Barcelona's Barrio Gótico. "The main selling point is the produce which is precisely cut and cooked with purity and simplicity".

DiverXO in Madrid



Photo: DiverXO

The author warns that “to book one of the 30 seats at DiverXO, the hottest restaurant in Madrid, is not without challenges.” But those luckily enough to secure a reserveration “will have a surprising Spanish-Asian arty performance in a wittily decorated room.”

For more take a look at the '150 Restaurants You Need to Visit before You Die', Amélie Vincent, € 25,99, published by Lannoo Publishers and available HERE