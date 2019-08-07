Spanish police arrest man over alleged kidnap of daughter at gunpoint in Britain

<p>The 44-year-old was detained on a plane at Madrid airport during a scheduled stop en route to Oran, Algeria's second city, on August 1st, the same day he abducted his daughter in Nottingham, a police spokesman said.</p><p>The man, who had lost custody of his daughter, turned up at the house where she was staying "and took her by force after threatening the staff with a firearm and tying them up," police said in a statement.</p><p>"Officers located and detained the fugitive in a plane which was about to take off. The girl was with him".</p><p>British police said reports that the girl had been in a children's home were inaccurate and she was in fact taken from a family home. </p><p>As part of the same investigation, British police have also arrested and charged a 43-year-old woman for child abduction, possession of a firearm, false imprisonment and aggravated burglary.</p><p>The girl was handed over to social services in Madrid until she can be returned to Britain, the Spanish police spokesman said. </p><p>The man is waiting to appear before a judge in Madrid who will decide whether to extradite him back to Britain to face trial, he added.</p>