The BA422 flight landed at Manises airport shortly before 7pm and passengers safely exited the airport using the emergency inflatable slides.

But not before they were “terrified” by the experience.

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

Spanish sports journalist Dani Moroño Bori was on board the stricken flight and tweeted out a full account.

“PANIC!!! FEAR – have never been through anything like that before,” he tweeted “What a miracle. The plane we were on from London to Valencia caught fire. We’ve just landed.”

PANICO!!! MIEDO jamás habia vivido algo igual. Buf lo hemos contado de milagro! Se ha prendido fuego el avión en el que volábamos Londres-Valencia!! Acabamos de aterrizar @British_Airways pic.twitter.com/E82pfIKvJQ — Dani Meroño Bori (@Dani_Merono) August 5, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote: “We’re trying to get out but nothing’s working!!! We’re trapped but they’re going to open the door!!! We’ve landed in Manises aiport [in Valencia].”

Looking visibly relieved, he posted again from the runway after exiting the aircraft by the emergency slide. “Wow!!!! that was crazy!!!! We just jumped down the slide, like in the movies with the flight attendant ordering us to Jump Jump.”

JODER!!!! DE LOCOS!!!! ACABAMOS DE SALTAR POR LA RAMPA!!! como en las peliculas! JUMP JUMP nos decía la azafata sofocada de @British_Airways pero yo antes he cogido la maleta! q estos luego igual ni nos la devuelven! pic.twitter.com/v717u60I5r — Dani Meroño Bori (@Dani_Merono) August 5, 2019

Meroño added: “Everyone’s alright but there were people who had a really rough time. It was a big shock when smoke started to appear when we were flying. Luckily we were close and everything turned out OK. We took a deep breath when we landed.”

The journalist complained that a lack of information from staff had added to the distress of passengers.

“Waiting for someone to come and talk to us about this. No protocol whatsoever. The British Airways flight crew haven’t told us anything. It was us passengers who tried to calm the older people or those that don’t speak any English.”

Others also complained about the lack of information as to what happened.

#BritishAirways #Valencia #EmergencyLanding Still waiting to hear what actually happened on our British Airways flight from LHR to Valencia in which our cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of flight, had to disembark via emergency chutes. No comms 60 mins and counting! pic.twitter.com/UywuesxHeC — Gayle Fitzpatrick (@gaylem1978) August 5, 2019

Valencia health authorities said 19 people had been treated at the scene with three transferred to hospital for monitoring after showing signs of smoke inhalation. Others were mostly treated for anxiety.

In a statement, British Airways said: “We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today.

“The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked. British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal.”