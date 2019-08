Cortar means "to cut" when used in the kitchen but that's not the only meaning.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

¡Corta el queso antes de servirlo!

Cut the cheese before serving it!

Cortaralso means to interrupt or shut off:

Mañana cortan el agua en todo el edificio por reformas de las tuberías.

Tomorrow the water will be shut off in the whole building due to works on the pipes.

Cortaralso means to break up a relationship:

A pesar de llevar 5 años juntos Marta y Alberto han cortado.

Despite having been together for 5 years, Marta and Alberto broke up.

And if you use the reflexive form cortarse, it means to be shy:

Mi hermano se corta mucho hablando con desconocidos.

My brother is so shy when talking to strangers.

Cortar el bacalao, which literary means to cut the cod refers to be a boss and give orders:

Todos sabemos quién corta el bacalao en la empresa.

We all know who's boss at the company.

This song from Enrique Iglesias says Yo te miro y se me corta la respiración, do you know what it means?





Pronunciation:

kohr-tahr

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

