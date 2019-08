It is the first supermarket in Spain to introduce the measure at stores across Spain, having already pioneered a move that allows shoppers to bring in their own Tupperware containers to collect produce.

READ MORE:

The latest move available in stores as of Monday August 5th, encourages shoppers who want to reduce their waste footprint by purchasing sustainable cotton mesh bags to collect fruit and veg.

The store will sell their own version – €3.99 for a pack of three – which are washable and reusable but shoppers can also bring their own alternatives.

The food retailer has also launched its first biodegradable tray for fish and seafood and reduced the overall weight of the packaging it stores its products in.

VIDEO: 12 unique things about shopping in a Spanish supermarket