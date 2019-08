They came across a crack that provided access to a cavity inside giant gypsum crystals and entered a beautiful underground world.

Now, two decades later, that very same cave – known in geological terms as a geode – is opening to the public.

From August 5, groups of 12 people at a time will be able to enter inside the Mina Rica at Pulpí walk through a 500 metre gallery before descending a spiral staircase down into the geode itself.

A specially designed monitoring system has been developed by scientists at the University of Almería to measure temperature, humidity and CO2 levels to ensure conditions inside the geode don’t deteriorate through human breath.

The Pulpí geode is the largest accessible geode in the world and was formed by volcanic activity that took place millions of years ago in this area.

Entrance cost €22 and can be booked online HERE

For a preview watch the video below: