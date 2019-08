Or is there? Beer is pretty refreshing too isn’t it? Can there be anything more thirst-quenching than an ice-cold caña, ideally served in a glass straight from the freezer, frosted with ice.

Now, imagine the two put together.

That’s exactly what happened when brewmaster Jorge Varela at Cruzcampo, one of the biggest breweries in Spain, came up with his latest craf beer invention.

READ MORE:

The latest Cruzcampo product is called “Gazpacho Beer” - or the catchy Cruzcampacho - a craft beer of 4.8 percent alcohol with a reddish hue that carries a hint of tomato, pepper and cucumber in its flavour

"Thermometers now reach suffocating temperatures and you are looking for a refreshing way to quench your thirst… At La Fábrica we created a beer that combines freshness with the flavour of one of the seasonal star dishes," explains Cruzcampo.

"The Master Brewers at Cruzcampo’s La Fábrica created the ideal combination of beer and gazpacho! A daring mix that will quench your thirst even on the most suffocating summer day," reads the product description on the website.

Designed to capture “the taste of summer”, Gazpacho beer is ideally paired with soft cheeses, a slice of Spanish tortilla to fried anchovies, said a statement by the Fabrica Cruzcampo in Malaga.

Great news for those who love both gazpacho and beer. The bad news though is that it’s only available at the brewery in Malaga, while stocks last.