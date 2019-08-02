Spanish astronomers discover a whole new world and it could sustain life

<p>Three new planets were discovered orbiting GJ 357, a red dwarf -- a small and cooling star -- 31 light years away, relatively close in space terms, said Rafael Luque of Spain's Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands.</p><p>The discovery was also reported by NASA, whose TESS planet-hunting satellite made it possible.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='6bWra2Wvudk' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>The planet known as GJ 257d -- the furthest away from the star -- was particularly intriguing as researchers estimate it could be habitable. The other two are deemed too hot.</p><p>Signs of habitability in any planet include a rocky terrain, a size similar to Earth and a distance from their sun -- the temperate "Goldilocks" zone neither too close nor too far -- that allows the right temperature for liquid water, a key requirement for life. </p><p>Given its distance from its star, similar to that of Mars to our Sun, researchers estimate the planet has temperatures of -53 degrees Celsius (-63.4 Fahrenheit), Luque told AFP.</p><p>"That seems a little cold at first," he said. </p><p>But "if this planet had an atmosphere (unlike Mars), it could retain the heat it receives from its star, and water could be liquid." </p><p>Researchers also estimate GJ 257d could be roughly the same size as Earth or up to twice the size.</p><p>It is not the first potentially habitable planet to have been discovered close to us.</p><p>In 2016, the discovery of Proxima b at a mere four light years from the Solar System made waves. </p><p>But there is a hitch. </p><p>Proxima b and GJ 257d were discovered via so-called radial velocity, which involves looking for signs of a wobble in a star from the gravitational tug of an orbiting planet.</p><p>But Luque says the method is not precise enough to ascertain whether it actually is habitable. </p><p>As things stand, in order to measure its size, density and composition, the planet has to pass directly between its star and an observer, the so-called "transit" method, he says. </p><p>That has not been possible for Proxima b and other nearer potentially habitable planets, Luque says.</p><p>In the coming months, Luque and his team will be working to try and catch GJ 257d in "transit" to try and confirm it as a habitable planet. </p><p>"The probability that a planet passes in front of a star from our line of vision on Earth is pretty small," he adds.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20160115/spain-to-open-first-online-astronomy-travel-agency" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20160115/spain-to-open-first-online-astronomy-travel-agency&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjDi_7c1ePjAhXox4UKHRpuDrIQFjABegQIDxAC&usg=AOvVaw23QqPRWEqhKT2zKUAfy6L8" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160115/spain-to-open-first-online-astronomy-travel-agency" target="_blank">Spain reaches for the stars with astronomy travel agency </a></strong></p>