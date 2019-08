No culinary dilemma has been more heatedly debated, not even whether a morcilla de burgos can be considered superior to a morcilla de leon, or which region boasts the best jamón.

So we asked The Local readers to decide and the vote was an overwhelmingly in favour of WITH ONIONS.

A poll of our readers on Facebook revealed 83 percent would choose a tortilla de patatas con cebolla.

While on Twitter, a poll revealed a more balanced split but still most definitely for onions.

Daily dilemmas of living in Spain: It's time to take sides on this historic and bitter debate about whether Spanish tortilla is better with OR without onions. Vote now and let's resolve this once and for all — The Local Spain (@TheLocalSpain) July 25, 2019

The only question now is, runny or firm?

