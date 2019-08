Semana Grande, San Sebastián, August 10th-17th



Photo: Donostiako Festak / Flickr

San Sebastián’s ‘Big Week’ offers a wide range of activities for all the family to enjoy, from bouncy castles, to music and dance performances across a range of genres. The main attraction of the week is always the international firework contest which lasts through the duration of the festival, a spectacular display courtesy of entrants from across the world.

Festa Major de Gràcia, Barcelona, August 15th-21st



Photo: AFP

Every summer residents compete for the best decorated street in Barcelona’s largest neighborhood, Gràcia. Families, students, artists and intellectuals alike are drawn to the area to experience the lively summer nights.

Moors and Christians Festival, Ontinyent, Valencia, August 21st-27th



Photo: Esther Sánchez/ Chocolatisimo.com/ Flickr

Every year since 1860, the Valencian town of Ontinyent has transformed into a dramatic re-enactment of the Christian conquest of the town from Muslim troops in the 13th Century. For one week, the streets come alive with music and colour, with the whole town taking part.

Aste Nagusia, Bilbao, August 17th-25th

Last year, Bilbao’s ‘Big Week’ celebrated 40 years, and this year the city will be host to a variety of cultural, artistic and sporting activities once more. The nine-day festival also involves the unique ‘ugly competition’, in which participates compete to pull the ugliest face possible.

La Tomatina Tomato Fight, Buñol, Valencia, August 28th



Photo: AFP

This infamous tomato battle dates back to 1945 and has been held annually in Buñol ever since. On the last Wednesday of each August, people gather in the town square from 9am to enjoy a breakfast provided by the town hall, but the battle begins at 11 o’clock, at which point the whole town turns red with tomato juice.

Fiesta de la Virgin de la Paloma, Madrid, August 6th-18th



Street decoration in Madrid. Photo: esmadrid.com

La Paloma, in Madrid’s La Latina district, is one of several open-air fiestas held in the capital in August. Traditional dancing, décor, drinks and games for children fill the city’s oldest streets for two weeks in celebrations that are characterised by a strong community spirit and a traditional image of a party-loving, sociable city.

Malaga Fair, Malaga, August 15th-24th

Commemorating Malaga’s capture by the Catholic Monarchs in August 1487, this fair is celebrated with a range of competitions, performances and concerts held in El Real fairground, with other venues hosting a range of events, functions and parties. The firework display, which marks the opening of the festival, is always a popular attraction.

Cuéllar Bull Run, Cuéllar, August 25th



Photo: fgp / Flickr

Presumed the oldest in Spain, this bull run is part of festivities held in honour of the saint of the town of Cuéllar, situated 60 kilometres from Segovia. While the running of the bulls begins on the banks of the Cega River, 3 kilometres from the town, celebrations in Cuéllar are enjoyed with music, cakes, sweets and traditional dances. Celebrations continue throughout the day with concerts and children’s parades.

Music

Festival Internacional de Santander, Santander, August 3rd-31st

Santander is the home of one of Spain’s oldest music festivals. The International Festival, hosted in churches and parks across the city, holds opera shows each year, as well as welcoming performances from orchestras, ballet companies, celebrated soloists and more throughout the month of August.

Starlite Festival, Marbella, July 23rd-August 20th



Elton John performed as part of the 2017 edition of the festival. Photo: AFP

Describing itself as the ‘best boutique festival in Europe’, Starlite is a collection of concerts from a wide range of music genres, held in Marbella throughout August. This year’s impressive line-up includes The Beach Boys, Sting, Jamie Cullum, John Legend, Jessie J and Luis Fonsi.

Festival Castell, Peralda, July 4th-August 17th



Seal is due to perform at this year's festival. Photo: AFP

All kinds of musical genres are featured as part of this festival in the town of Peralda, near Girona. Musical and theatrical performances are brought together over the course of a month, ranging from symphony concerts to jazz, pop and opera performances. This year’s line-up includes Seal, Diana Krall and Turandot (Puccini). There are three venues that play host to the festival: the auditorium at the Gardens of Peralada Castle, El Carmen Church and the pavilion in the gardens.

Sport

King's Cup Regatta, Palma de Mallorca, July 27th-August 3th



King Felipe IV often attends the regatta. Photo: AFP

Hosted on the bay of the Balearic Island of Mallorca, this popular sailing competition is one of the major cruiser class regattas in the Mediterranean and has become a top-level fixture on the international circuit.

Perseid Meteor shower, in the night skies across Spain between August 11th and 13th



Shooting stars over Tilde. Photo: Miguel Serra-Ricart / Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

Wherever you are in Spain, seek out a spot away from city lights and turn your gaze to the night skies. The 2019 Perseid meteor shower will probably produce the greatest number of meteors during the nights of August 11, 12 and 13 when, if good conditions prevail, you could be treated to a spectacular night of shooting stars.

Last Chance

Exhibition: Opera. Passion, Power And Politics, CaixaForum Madrid, until August 11th

Image: CaixaForum

Taking you on a journey through some of Europe’s greatest opera houses in eight different cities, this exhibition explores the emotional, cultural, political, social and economic histories of the universal language and the complex discipline of opera.

List compiled by Alice Huseyinoglu