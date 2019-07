Here are some examples:

Hicimos un viaje a China.

We went on a trip to China.

Estuvieron tres días en Roma pero aprovecharon cada segundo del viaje al máximo.

They stayed in Rome for only three days but made the most of every second.

As a verb, it can be used like this:

Viajar es uno de los mayores placeres en la vida.

Travelling is one of the biggest pleasures in life.

To be away on a trip, or to go on a trip:

Los padres de Mario están de viaje.

Mario's parents are away on a trip.

Me fui de viaje.

I went on a trip.

To go overseas:

Marta se fue de viaje al extranjero.

Marta went on a trip overseas.

Pronunciation:

bia-heh

