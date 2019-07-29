The pain in Spain is mainly on the train as workers call 4 days of strikes on busiest holiday travel days

The strikes have been called to coincide with the busiest travel days, with the first called for Wednesday when a huge proportion of workers clock off for the summer and head off to the coast.

The strikes consist of two four-hour periods - between noon and 4pm and 8pm and midnight - which will affect dozens of trains.

Three more strike days have been called,August 14, 31 and September 1, chosen because they too are busy travel days. The first sees travellers heading off for the national holiday on August 15th and the last two dates mark the big return after the summer holidays.

Spain’s Ministry of Fomento (Infrastructure and transport) said Renfe must guarantee minimum services during the stoppages with 75 percent of commuter trains running during rush hours and 50 percent during other times. For long distance high speed train, 78 percent of services are guaranteed and on mid-range, 65 percent of trains will be running.

Those booked on trains that are cancelled will be offered, where possible, an alternative train or route as close as possible to the scheduled journey, insisted Renfe.

But travellers will also be offered a full refund or chance to change the ticket for another date at no extra cost.

INFO: Renfe garantiza los servicios mínimos decretados por Fomento para la jornada de huelga convocada por el sindicato CGT para el miércoles, 31 de julio, entre las 12.00 y las 16.00 h y las 20.00 y las 24.00 h.

Consulta aquí los servicios mínimos 👇https://t.co/3dGnWfgdDD — Renfe (@Renfe) July 29, 2019

READ ALSO: