Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

The pain in Spain is mainly on the train as workers call 4 days of strikes on busiest holiday travel days

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 July 2019
10:58 CEST+02:00
trainrailstrike

Share this article

The pain in Spain is mainly on the train as workers call 4 days of strikes on busiest holiday travel days
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 July 2019
10:58 CEST+02:00
This Wednesday, July 31st, will see the first of four planned stoppages on Spain’s rail service as workers called out by CGT union down tools in protest at new working contracts and understaffing.

The strikes have been called to coincide with the busiest travel days, with the first called for Wednesday when a huge proportion of workers clock off for the summer and head off to the coast. 

The strikes consist of two four-hour periods - between noon and 4pm and 8pm and midnight - which will affect dozens of trains. 

Three more strike days have been called,August 14, 31 and September 1, chosen because they too are busy travel days. The first sees travellers heading off for the national holiday on August 15th and the last two dates mark the big return after the summer holidays.

Spain’s Ministry of Fomento (Infrastructure and transport) said Renfe must guarantee minimum services during the stoppages with 75  percent of commuter trains running during rush hours and 50 percent during other times. For long distance high speed train, 78 percent of services are guaranteed and on mid-range, 65 percent of trains will be running. 

Those booked on trains that are cancelled will be offered, where possible, an alternative train or route as close as possible to the scheduled journey, insisted Renfe.

But travellers will also be offered a full refund or chance to change the ticket for another date at no extra cost. 

READ ALSO: 

 
trainrailstrike

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Driving in Spain: Everything you need to know about Operación Salida
  2. Els Castells: What you need to know about the human towers of Catalonia
  3. With Boris Johnson as PM what does that mean for Brits in Spain?
  4. Spanish word of the day: 'Marcha'
  5. Morocco navy picks up 242 migrants in Spain crossing attempt

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
View all notices
Post a new notice