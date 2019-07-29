No-deal Brexit: Holidaymakers and pensioners hit in pocket as pound falls to two-year low

<p>Sterling fell below $1.23 against the US dollar. The pound had been trading at $1.50 on the day of the 2016 referendum.</p><p>It also fell sharply against the euro - down by around 0.8 percent to €1.10 on international currency markets on Monday as Johnson's government ramped up its no-deal rhetoric.</p><p>Following the vote to leave the EU, the pound fell sharply. In the weeks following the referendum the pound fell by 10.4 percent against the Euro from €1.3017 on June 23rd to €1.16 on July 6th 2016. It has been up and down since then will likely fall further as the UK approaches a cliff-edge on Brexit on Halloween.</p><p>Analysts say comments from new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had helped push down the value of the pound.</p><p>He said the UK would be in a better position to negotiate with the EU after a no-deal Brexit and said the "stubborn" EU would be to blame if the UK and Europe parted ways without a deal.</p><p>Johnson’s is gambling on his hope that the threat of a no-deal Brexit on October 31st will persuade the EU’s biggest powers - Germany and France - to agree to revise the Withdrawal Agreement that former Prime Minister Theresa May agreed last November but failed three times to push through the British parliament.</p><p>It was also reported on Monday that Johnson is refusing to sit down with EU leaders until they show signs of agreeing to drop the Irish backstop.</p><p>Johnson has been invited for talks with Germany's Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, but so far no dates are in the diary.</p>