With Boris Johnson as PM what does that mean for Brits in Spain?

Firstly he laid out the position that new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has towards Brexit, based on his first addess to parliament on Thursday.

"The PM was absolutely clear that the UK will leave the EU on October 31st," said Simon Manley, who is coming to the end of his term as British Ambassador to Madrid after almost six years in the post.

"He said that he wants a new and better deal with the European Union and he wants a constricuctive partnership as friends and partners after our departure."

The PM also said that while he would prefer to leave with a deal, it is essential that we prepare for the possibility of leaving without a deal, which is exactly what we are going to do."

The ambassador then reminded Brits here in Spain of the pledges and contingency plans made by the Spanish government and brought into law in a Royal Decree signed in March regarding the future status and rights of Brits legally and properly registered as living in Spain, which includes enshrining their rights to residency and healthcare, even if Britian crashes out of the EU without an agreement.

But the ambassador repeated a warning that has been at the heart of all discussions regarding Brexit and the future rights of British nationals living in Spain.

"Whether we leave the EU with or without a deal it is vital that you and your friends and family out here living in Spain are properly registered as residents," he said.

Manley and Regional Consular Policy Advisor Lorna Geddie, will be holding a Facebook live Q&A on the issue on Tuesday July 30th at 4pm Spanish time on the Brits in Spain facebook page.

Photo: ruskpp/Depositphotos