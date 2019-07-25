Ten incredible natural swimming spots in Spain

<div id="article-description">Life's a beach if you're spending the summer months on Spain's busy ‘costas'.</div><div id="article-body"><p>Ear-splitting chiringuitos (beach bars), kids kicking sand all over you and early wake-ups to pick a good spot before the beach mob arrives.</p><p>The same goes for hotel swimming pools: Germans and Brits engaging in ‘towel wars', the overpowering whiff of coconut oil, and teens ‘pool bombing' incessantly.</p><p>Not your idea of a relaxing summer break?</p><p>Maybe quieter natural pools are your thing!</p><p>Spain has a vast array of beautiful ‘piscinas naturales' spread over its territory and islands, some tucked away in mountain ranges, others just a stone's throw away from the jam-packed playas. </p><p>And the best thing? Not even the slightest risk of a jellyfish sting! </p><p>Here's our top ten favourites.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.lagunasderuidera.net/en/">Lagunas de Ruidera Natural Park</a>, Castille–La Mancha.</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533812054_lagunas_de_ruidera_otoño_imagen (1).jpg" /></p><p>A collection of fifteen lakes set within a natural park in the plains of La Mancha. Natural waterfalls, crisp, clear turquoise waters in an area rich in flora and fauna. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.hellocanaryislands.com/natural-pools/el-hierro/el-hierros-charco-azul/">Charco Azil. El Hierro</a>, Canary Islands</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533812574_charco_azul-el_hierro_2.jpg" /></p><p>Created naturally by flowing lava, these fresh water turquoise pools offer protection from the crashing waves of the open sea just beyond the rocks.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.parquenacionalsierraguadarrama.es/en/visit/contact-vc/vc-pedriza">La Pedriza</a>, Madrid</strong></p><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='wPi8MSwIhTQ' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube></div><div>Just one hour's drive from Madrid near the town of Manzanares El Real, this is where Madrileños in the know go to escape the heat and cool off with a tip in the cool fresh waters of Madrid's river. A series of natural rock pools just perfect for jumping into. </div><div><strong><a href="https://www.escapadarural.com/que-hacer/ardales/embalse-conde-del-guadalhorce">Embalse del Guadalhorce, </a>Malaga</strong></div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='IAZ9S50iZ7I' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube></div><div>Less than an hour's drive north-west of Malaga and a world away from the bustling Costa del Sol is this reservoir. With it's soft sandy banks this is a great place for swimming, kayaking and enjoying nature.</div><p><strong><a href="http://www.viajarporextremadura.com/cubic/ap/cubic.php/doc/La-Garganta-de-los-Infiernos-8.htm">Garganta de los Infiernos</a>, Extremadura</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533813499_imag_2549_garganta_de_los_infiernos_piscina_natural_los_pilones.jpg" /></p><p>These rock pools are at the far western end of the Sierra de Gredos mountain range in Spain's Caceres province. Just the right spot to cool down after a hike. </p><p><strong><a href="http://www.viasverdesaccesibles.es/viasverdes/rutas/ficha/via-verde-de-la-terra-alta">Vía Verde de la Terra Alta,</a> Catalonia </strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533813833_via_verda_de_la_terra_alta_fontcalda__calafellvalo_.jpg" />Photo: Calafellvalo/Flickr</p><p>A 24 km stretch of cycling track south of Tarragona in Catalonia, this forms part of Spain's network of Vias Verdes (green ways), disused railway lines which have been revamped as natural trails. </p><p>On the Vía Verde de la Terra Alta you can take a break from cycling for a refreshing dip in the Canaleta River, which runs alongside the route.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.lasfuentesdelalgar.com/les_fonts_de_algar.htm">Fuentes de Algar, </a>Alicante</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533814151_pool_fuentes_de_algar_n4no_flickr_.jpg" />Photo: N4n0/Flickr</p><p>When you get fed up of fighting for a space on the beach in Benidorm, head inland for the tranquility of these natural springs. Undoubtedly one of the jewels of Alicante province.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.termasourense.com/pozas-a-chavasqueira">Termas A Chavasqueira,</a> Galicia</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533814486_pozas_da_chavasqueira_(ourense)_rumbosur.jpg" />Photo: Rumbosur/ Flickr</p><p>These free thermal baths are in the city of Ourense. A series of natural hot pools on the bans of the River Miño. </p><p><a href="http://www.andalucia.org/en/articles/visiting-the-two-zaharas-of-cadiz-zahara-de-la-sierra-and-zahara-de-los-atunes/">Zahara de la Sierra,</a> Cadiz province, Andalusia</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533814948_image_4249.jpeg" /></p><p>A reservoir beneath the beautiful Andalusian town of Zahara de la Sierra. Swimming in its cool waters while staring up at the white washed houses clinging to the hilltop crowned by a Moorish castle. Unforgettable.</p><p><a href="http://turismomadrid.es/es/descubre/sierra-oeste/106-pantano-de-san-juan.html">Pantano de San Juan,</a> Madrid</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533815394_pantano-de-san-juan-2213279_640.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p>The Madrid region was <a href="http://www.thelocal.es/20180508/spain-officially-has-the-best-beaches-in-the-world">awarded a blue flag for its stunning</a><a href="http://www.thelocal.es/20180508/spain-officially-has-the-best-beaches-in-the-world"> Virgen de la Nueva</a> beach on the San Juan reservoir.</p><p>Who needs to go to the coast anyway?</p></div>