Heatwave wanes (except in Spain’s northeastern corner)

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
25 July 2019
10:27 CEST+02:00

Heatwave wanes (except in Spain’s northeastern corner)
Photo: AFP
25 July 2019
Most of Spain will be feeling a respite from the heat today except those in Navarra, Aragon, La Rioja and inland parts of Catalonia, where orange weather alerts are still in place.

A total of 25 provinces have weather alerts issued for Thursday,

Across most of Spain, the temperatures have begun to drop slightly to more normal temperatures for the end of July - still hot but slightly less hot - but in the inland northeastern part of Spain, across most of Aragon, Navarra, La Rioja and Lleida, the mercury will be above 40 C until it cools on Friday. and orange alerts warning of "significant risk of high temperatures" issued for six provinces. 

On Wednesday the hottest temperature on the peninsula was recorded at the Hijar weather station in Teruel, Aragon where the mercury peaked at 41.4C at 5pm. In contrast, the coolest temperature recorded in Spain was Galicia, where residents in Ourense would have felt a chilly 7C first thing in the morning.

Spain does however remain on high alert for risk of wildfires, as woodland and agricultural land parched by the hot temperatures and lack of rain are vulnerable to outbreaks.

Photo: AFP

 

