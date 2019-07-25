Heatwave wanes (except in Spain’s northeastern corner)

A total of 25 provinces have weather alerts issued for Thursday,

Across most of Spain, the temperatures have begun to drop slightly to more normal temperatures for the end of July - still hot but slightly less hot - but in the inland northeastern part of Spain, across most of Aragon, Navarra, La Rioja and Lleida, the mercury will be above 40 C until it cools on Friday. and orange alerts warning of "significant risk of high temperatures" issued for six provinces.

On Wednesday the hottest temperature on the peninsula was recorded at the Hijar weather station in Teruel, Aragon where the mercury peaked at 41.4C at 5pm. In contrast, the coolest temperature recorded in Spain was Galicia, where residents in Ourense would have felt a chilly 7C first thing in the morning.

Puedes consultar los datos de estaciones automáticas de superficie de AEMET de hoy y días recientes en https://t.co/VXtl4ayU3u pic.twitter.com/EYaLiVRz0K — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 24, 2019

Spain does however remain on high alert for risk of wildfires, as woodland and agricultural land parched by the hot temperatures and lack of rain are vulnerable to outbreaks.

#25Julio Mapa de niveles de riesgo de #IIFF niveles muy altos en la mayor parte de la #Península , #Baleares y #Canarias

Avisos por temperaturas🌡️ altas y tormentas⛈️

‼️ Mucha fuerza a todos los medios💪👩‍🚒🚒‼️

Si ves🔥 o humo ☎️ 112 https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR pic.twitter.com/oYxzg2K876 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 25, 2019

