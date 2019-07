Photo: AFP

Is the healthcare in Spain better than in your home country? And what insurance would you recommend people to get? Share your views here.

In an ideal world you wouldn't have to experience the Spanish health system but it's likely most of us will at some point, whether it's just a trip to the doctor or a spell in hospital.

It can be a nerve-wracking experience for foreign residents especially if they don't know the language.

And what about the question of health insurance? Is there a company you would recommend?

Help keep our readers informed by answering the quick questions below.