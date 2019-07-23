Take a siesta: The official dos and don'ts to survive a heatwave in Spain

As a heatwave sweeps across Spain putting provinces on alert for high temperatures, Spain’s ministry of health issued official guidelines to keeping cool and safe when the temperature soars above 40C.

READ MORE: What you need to know about new heatwave scorching Spain this week

Take a siesta



A worker takes a snooze in Seville. Photo: Karolina Lubryczynska

It may sound like a Spanish stereotype but there is a reason why. In the hot summer months it’s advisable to say out of the sun and rest.

Official guidelines advise staying at home during the hottest part of the day - between 12 noon and 6pm.

Reduce physical activity, especially outdoors and during the middle of the day, although it is probably ok to spend some time in a cold pool as long as then are careful not to fall asleep in the sun when drying off.

Keeping cool at home (for those without air conditioning)

Follow the lead of your Spanish neighbours and keep the blinds down low and the windows open, this allows the air to circulate without direct sunlight coming in.



Photo: Carlo Hermann/AFP

Take frequent cold showers or baths, according to the government guidelines.

What to eat and drink



Photo: AFPThe official advice is to rink at least two litres of water a day. The guidelines advise not to wait until you are thirsty but make sure you have a constant supply of water to sip at.

Avoid big meals instead eating little and often throughout the day, preferably fruit and vegetables.

Choose fruit that has a high water content such as watermelon or strawberries.

Avoid hot meals – there is a reason why gazpacho is so popular in Spain!

And steer clear from caffeine and alcoholic drinks as these can add to dehydration.

If you have to go outside:

If you have to be outside in the sun, ensure you take frequent rest breaks, stay in the shade and protect yourself from the sun.

Protect yourself with a hat, sunglasses and suncreams.

What to wear

The guidelines suggest that the best way to keep cool during a heatwave is to wear natural fibre, lightweight, loose-fitting and light coloured clothing,

The road to hell

Car journeys are best avoided, especially with reports that motorways are so hot that the asphalt could melt.

If you do have to take a long trip make sure you take frequent rest breaks and carry enough water for everyone in the car to remain hydrated

NEVER leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

If you have a dog:

Apart from the never leaving your pet in a parked car, be careful about taking them for a walk in the heat of the day as they could burn their paws on the hot pavement.

Spain’s Civil Guard issued a warning to test the heat of the road with your hand and if you can’t bear it for more than five seconds it is too hot for your dog.

Cuando saques a tu perro 🐶 a pasear 🐕aplica la regla de los 5" ☀️ ¿Aguantas tú 5" 🤚 el calor del asfalto? 📛



A ellos les pasa igual en las almohadillas de sus patas 🐾🐾



Quizá sea el momento de sacarlo de paseo por el parque, buscando algo de sombra.#YoSiPuedoContarlo pic.twitter.com/ID7Z0vX4pl — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) June 21, 2019

Look after each other.

Elderly people, invalids and young children are most at risk from extreme heat. Check in on neighbours and relatives, especially if they live alone.

Be alert for heatstroke:

Heatstroke is no laughing matter, so make sure that you are responsible and look out for others as the first heatwave of Spain's summer kicks in.

Spain's National Police have issued a set of guidelines to help identify the early symptoms of heatstroke; headache, dizziness, nausea, cramps, seizures. And advise that if you find someone with suspected heatstroke then you should move them to the shade, remove their clothes and give them water. If they are unconscious then put them on their side in the recovery position and seek medical help.

READ MORE: Heatwave: Half of Spain on alert as mercury tops 42C