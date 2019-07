Everyone loves a party, right? Especially during the summer! You'll see the word verbena in every Spanish village this summer. It means open air party and it is a common word between our elders but nowadays it’s becoming more popular and mainstream between younger generations.

Llama a tus amigos y diles que vengan esta noche a la verbena.

Call your friends and tell them to come to the open-air concert tonight.

En las verbenas de los pueblos siempre hay buenos conciertos.

In any open air concert there are always good concerts

La Verbena de la Paloma es una fiesta tradicional en Madrid.

La Verbena de la Paloma is a traditional festival in Madrid.

Novedades Carminha, a Galician quartet of punk and rock formed in Madrid has a song called verbena.

Pronunciation:

behr-beh-nah