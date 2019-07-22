What you need to know about new heatwave scorching Spain this week

Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet) issues alerts for 40 provinces across Spain on Monday warning about high temperatures, strong winds, thunder storms and wildfire risk.

High temperatures

Orange alerts were issued for 14 provinces where the mercury was predicted to reach above 40C.

There were Córdoba, Jaén, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Toledo, Ávila, Salamanca, Lleida, Madrid, Navarra, Badajoz, Cáceres and La Rioja,

Yellow alerts were also in place in Almería, Granada, Huelva, Sevilla, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Barcelona, Gerona, Tarragona, Lugo, Ourense, Ibiza y Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca, Álava and Guipúzcoa.

Storm risk

But with the high temperatures come thunder storms and seven provinces were issued with warnings for storms; Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Palencia, Burgos, Zamora, Salamanca and Cáceres.

This map shows the likely density of lightening strikes over the coming hours.

Densidad de #rayos⚡️prevista hoy y mañana. Las #tormentas⛈️, a menudo secas, pero con mucha ctividad eléctrica y ráfagas de viento fuerte, seguirán disparándose en muchas zonas del interior peninsular. Predicción por intervalos trihorarios en https://t.co/OPtAS1qqAU pic.twitter.com/ha2VCLnpya — SINOBAS (@AEMET_SINOBAS) July 22, 2019

Strong winds

A strong wind is set to blow in from the east across the southern tip of Spain and towards Almeria. While Galicia as usual, will experience its own weather system with winds blowing in from the north.

The Canary Islands were also told to expect strong winds.

Wildfire danger

With high temperatures, strong winds and vast forest areas that are already parched, there is a high risk of wildfires breaking out.

#22Julio Mapa de niveles de riesgo de #IIFF destaca riesgo extremo🔴 en el sur peninsular y #Baleares

Las altas temperaturas🌡️ elevan el riesgo de #incendiosforestales

Si ves🔥 o humo ☎️ 112

‼️ Precaución a todos los medios ‼️ 👩‍🚒🚒https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR pic.twitter.com/dBs2jECWXr — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 22, 2019

How long will it last?

The heatwave is expected to last until Thursday.

