What you need to know about new heatwave scorching Spain this week

<p>Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet) issues alerts for 40 provinces across Spain on Monday warning about high temperatures, strong winds, thunder storms and wildfire risk.</p><p><strong>High temperatures</strong></p><p>Orange alerts were issued for 14 provinces where the mercury was predicted to reach above 40C. </p><p>There were Córdoba, Jaén, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Toledo, Ávila, Salamanca, Lleida, Madrid, Navarra, Badajoz, Cáceres and La Rioja,</p><p>Yellow alerts were also in place in Almería, Granada, Huelva, Sevilla, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Barcelona, Gerona, Tarragona, Lugo, Ourense, Ibiza y Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca, Álava and Guipúzcoa.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos hoy por 🌡😓 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/temperaturas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#temperaturas</a> máximas. Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/za0wK0jLRM">https://t.co/za0wK0jLRM</a> <a href="https://t.co/AwCmkoT5V6">pic.twitter.com/AwCmkoT5V6</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1153205715647025152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><h2 style="padding: 0px; margin: 4px 10px 10px 0px; font-family: "Roboto Slab", serif; font-size: 1.3em; font-weight: normal; line-height: 24.96px; color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563791148_5a7ccf8c4d7650003937c3bc8718527fdb11b217b66bc004d136e993392d8e35.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 341px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span></h2><h2 style="padding: 0px; margin: 4px 10px 10px 0px; font-family: "Roboto Slab", serif; font-size: 1.3em; font-weight: normal; line-height: 24.96px; color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"><strong style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;">Storm risk</strong></h2><p>But with the high temperatures come thunder storms and seven provinces were issued with warnings for storms; Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Palencia, Burgos, Zamora, Salamanca and Cáceres.</p> Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/2Lco2yvgpb">https://t.co/2Lco2yvgpb</a> <a href="https://t.co/U8eXoWGROM">pic.twitter.com/U8eXoWGROM</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1153205709422628864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>This map shows the likely density of lightening strikes over the coming hours. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Densidad de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rayos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rayos</a>⚡️prevista hoy y mañana. Las <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tormentas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tormentas</a>⛈️, a menudo secas, pero con mucha ctividad eléctrica y ráfagas de viento fuerte, seguirán disparándose en muchas zonas del interior peninsular. Predicción por intervalos trihorarios en <a href="https://t.co/OPtAS1qqAU">https://t.co/OPtAS1qqAU</a> <a href="https://t.co/ha2VCLnpya">pic.twitter.com/ha2VCLnpya</a></p>— SINOBAS (@AEMET_SINOBAS) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_SINOBAS/status/1153209261259927552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>Strong winds</strong></p><p>A strong wind is set to blow in from the east across the southern tip of Spain and towards Almeria. While Galicia as usual, will experience its own weather system with winds blowing in from the north.</p><p>The Canary Islands were also told to expect strong winds.</p><p><strong>Wildfire danger</strong></p><p>With high temperatures, strong winds and vast forest areas that are already parched, there is a high risk of wildfires breaking out.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22Julio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22Julio</a> Mapa de niveles de riesgo de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IIFF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IIFF</a> destaca riesgo extremo🔴 en el sur peninsular y <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baleares?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baleares</a>Las altas temperaturas🌡️ elevan el riesgo de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/incendiosforestales?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#incendiosforestales</a>Si ves🔥 o humo ☎️ 112‼️ Precaución a todos los medios ‼️ 👩🚒🚒<a href="https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR">https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR</a> <a href="https://t.co/dBs2jECWXr">pic.twitter.com/dBs2jECWXr</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1153211030018936832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><strong>How long will it last?</strong></p><p>The heatwave is expected to last until Thursday.</p>