Spain's Sanchez moves closer to securing parliament support for second term

<p>Parliament will vote next week on whether to confirm Sánchez as premier, a role he has held on a caretaker basis since an inconclusive early general election in April.</p><p>If he fails to win parliamentary support for another term, Spain could return to the polls in November in what would be its fourth general election in four years.</p><p>Sánchez's Socialists won 123 seats in the April election, the most by any party but short of an absolute majority in the 350-seat assembly. Spain's increasingly fragmented political landscape makes it harder for a single party to win a majority.</p><p>To succeed Sánchez needs the support of Podemos' 42 members of parliament as well as those of several other smaller regional parties.</p><p>But the talks between the Socialists and Podemos have stalled, mainly to disagreements over the composition of the new government's cabinet.</p><p>Sánchez on Thursday said he opposed giving Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias a cabinet post, citing policy difference on issues such as how to handle Catalonia's independence drive.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563612199_000_1HE8SV.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>"A government which includes Iglesias would not work, it would be paralysed," he said in a TV interview.</p><p>But in a video published Friday on his Twitter account, Iglesias agreed not to have a cabinet position in a coalition government as long as Podemos' overall presence in the cabinet "is proportional to the vote we won" and the party can nominate its ministers.</p><p>"I won't be the excuse for the Socialists not to form a coalition government," Iglesias added.</p><p>"We can reach an accord, without vetos, without things being imposed," a Socialist Party spokesman told AFP, adding that Sánchez "will listen to (Podemos) propositions and choose the team."</p><p>He also said that laying down a manifesto was the first priority rather than who would take which cabinet posts.</p><p><strong>'Possible'</strong></p><p>Barring a last-minute surprise, Sanchez is likely to fail the first confidence vote on Tuesday when an absolute majority of votes in favour is needed.</p><p>His chances will be better in a second confidence vote on Thursday when he will require only a simple majority -- more "yes" than "no" votes.</p><p>To succeed he would need the support of Podemos as well as the abstention of some Catalan separatist lawmakers, which is not guaranteed.</p><p>Faced with this risk, Sanchez has urged right-wing parties to abstain from voting, which would facilitate his investiture during the second confidence vote. They have so far refused.</p><p>If Sanchez loses the second confidence vote, a two-month period would begin during which parties would have to resolve the stalemate before new elections would be automatically triggered in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.</p><p>Sanchez would prefer a minority government supported by Podemos but the far-left party has since the beginning demanded that it be given cabinet posts.</p><p>A Socialist party source told AFP that Sanchez would "listen" to Iglesias' proposal, adding it was "possible to reach an agreement".</p><p><strong>'Game of dupes' </strong></p><p>The two parties have a rocky history.</p><p>Sánchez came to power in June 2018 after wining a surprise no-confidence vote against his conservative predecessor with the support of Podemos, Catalan separatist parties and Basque nationalists.</p><p>But back in 2016 Sánchez tried in vain to negotiate an agreement with Podemos to become premier. Podemos then voted against Sánchez in a confidence vote, triggering a general election.</p><p>Analysts say they did not think another early election is on the horizon.</p><p>"We can't rule it out but I think it is in no one's interest. One way or another, they will reach an agreement," University of Zaragoza political scientist Cristina Monge told AFP.</p><p>Oriol Bartomeus, a political scientist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona said the threat of fresh polls was "more of a scarecrow, a game of dupes rather than a real will."</p><p>But "we could end up with new elections unintentionally, which would be a serious problem for (voter) confidence in the political class," he added.</p>