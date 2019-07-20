Dozens of migrants force entry into Spain's Melilla enclave

<p>About 200 migrants tried to storm the barbed wire fence at dawn but Spanish and Moroccan security forces prevented all but around 50 from entering the coastal city, a spokesman for the Spanish government's representative in Melilla said.</p><p>One migrant suffered a fractured leg and was hospitalised and six Spanish police officers were "lightly" injured with bruises and cuts, he added.</p><p>The only other mass attempt by migrants to enter Melilla this year happened in May when roughly 50 migrants managed to scale the border fence and get across.</p><p>"There is not as much pressure on the border," the spokesman said.</p><p>Spain's two North African enclaves, Melilla and Ceuta, have the European Union's only land borders with Africa.</p><p>They are often used as entry points into Europe for African migrants, who either climb over their border fences or try to swim along the coast. </p>