Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

The reasons why Spain is better than the United States (in one Twitter thread)

AFP
news@thelocal.com
18 July 2019
15:27 CEST+02:00
usamericans

Share this article

The reasons why Spain is better than the United States (in one Twitter thread)
Madrid vs San Francisco, Spain versus the United States. Photos: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
18 July 2019
15:27 CEST+02:00
A Twitter thread listing the many advantages Spain has over the United States has struck a chord online. See whether you agree with the analysis.

The thread was posted by Spain-based entrepreneur Martin Varsavsky, who lived in the US for over 20 years.

Varavsky is Argentine-born and has set up numerous companies worldwide. He has over 100,000 Twitter followers.

He was described by Forbes Magazine describe as "young, rich and restless' back in 1999 in the year 2,000 he was a named a "Global Leader of Tomorrow" by the World Economic Forum.

His opinions have been published in various newspapers like El Pais and The Huffington Post and is also know for his philanthropic work.

The Local does not necessarily agree with his sentiments and has not fact checked his figures but nevertheless his views have started a huge debate online about the differences between Spain and the US. It's a discussion that's always worth having. We'll let you make up your own minds.

 

 

READ ALSO: Where in Spain do all the American residents live?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
usamericans

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  3. Toxic warning issues at Spain’s most instagramable turquoise lake
  4. Animal abuse complaint after donkeys painted to look like zebras for safari themed party in southern Spain
  5. Family of Brit paralysed at Benidorm water park demand full investigation

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
View all notices
Post a new notice