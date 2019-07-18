Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Barcelona poised to introduce congestion charge in bid to cut pollution

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 July 2019
09:28 CEST+02:00
trafficbarcelonapollutionada colau

Share this article

Barcelona poised to introduce congestion charge in bid to cut pollution
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 July 2019
09:28 CEST+02:00
Barcelona's left-wing mayor said Wednesday she was considering a congestion charge in Spain's second largest city to reduce traffic and air pollution.

Barcelona's left-wing mayor said Wednesday she was considering a congestion charge in Spain's second largest city to reduce traffic and air pollution.

Introducing a road toll like those already operating in London and other European cities "is one of the measures which we have on the table", Ada Colau said during an interview with local television.

The Mediterranean coastal city which is home to some 1.6 million residents will already ban older, more polluting vehicles as of January 1, 2020.   

As of that date, gasoline-powered cars registered before 2000, and diesel-powered cars registered before 2006, will be banned from most of the city's roads.

The move will affect around 125,000 cars and will reduce air pollution levels by 15 percent by 2024, according to city hall.   

"It may not be enough and we will have to consider other measures, like a toll charge," Colau said without giving further details.   


Ada Colau is serving a second term as mayor of Barcelona. Photo: AFP

Barcelona has since 2002 exceeded the level of carbon dioxide in the air set by the European Union, according to a 2017 report by the city public health department.

Barcelona's poor air quality caused a yearly average of 424 premature deaths between 2010 and 2017, the report said.

READ ALSO Madrid Central: Five reasons why scrapping anti-pollution traffic is absurd 

 
trafficbarcelonapollutionada colau

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  3. Pamplona: Famed bull run fiesta ends with 8 people gored (one while trying to take a selfie)
  4. Toxic warning issues at Spain’s most instagramable turquoise lake
  5. These are the transport strikes that could cause travel problems in Spain this summer

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
View all notices
Post a new notice