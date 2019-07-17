Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

WATCH: All Blacks perform haka in Alhambra's famous patio

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 July 2019
16:24 CEST+02:00

Share this article

WATCH: All Blacks perform haka in Alhambra's famous patio
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 July 2019
16:24 CEST+02:00
The haka is a powerful statement wherever it’s performed.

Designed to strike fear in their enemies, the traditional Maori war dance is performed by members of New Zealand’s All Blacks team ahead of a match.

But it was particularly impressive and emotive when, on Tuesday, members of the legendary rugby squad performed by moonlight in the Lions Patio in Granada’s famous Alhambra palace.

The dance, which involves foot stamping, eye rolling and tongue-flicking was carried out by All Black stars Hosea Gear, Anthony Tuitavake, Stuart Doig and Brad Linklater, who are touring Spain as part of an All Blacks clinic to promote the game in Spain.

Two years ago, theAll Blacks were awarded Spain's top prize, the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, for being "an example of racial and cultural integration".

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  3. Pamplona: Famed bull run fiesta ends with 8 people gored (one while trying to take a selfie)
  4. These are the transport strikes that could cause travel problems in Spain this summer
  5. Operation Toupee: Man arrested in Spain with cocaine under wig

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
View all notices
Post a new notice