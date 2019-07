Let's see its different uses:

Reciclar la basura es bueno para el medio ambiente.

Recycling rubbish is good for the environment.

Me gusta la comida basura, pero me da más hambre.

I like junk food but it just makes me hungrier.

No puede independizarse porque pasa de un trabajo basura a otro.

He can’t become independent because he moves from one dead-end job to another.

El antivirus nos ayuda a no recibir correo basura.

The antivirus helps us not to receive spam.

Ella se sentía como una basura y una perdedora.

She felt like a worthless loser.

We challenge you to find the word basura in Maluca's summer hit song “El tigeraso”. Tigeraso is a Dominican word meaning men with a lot of attitude or 'swag'.

Pronunciation: bah-soo-rah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: Ten beastly Spanish sayings