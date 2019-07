The animals were filmed outside a chiringuito in El Palmar near Vejer de la Frontera, a coastal town in the Cadiz province by Angel Tomás Herrera Peláez who then reported it to animal rights campaigners, Plataforma Madre Tierra.

Local media reported that the animals had arrived at the beach bar on Saturday morning where they were painted and spent the day outside in the full glare of the sun, with no shade.

The website Andalucía Informaciónsaid that the animals were used “to provide the look of the African Savannah” for a wedding that took place there on Saturday.

A formal complaint of animal abuse was lodged to the local agricultural office Oficina Comarcal Agraria (OCA), of nearby Medina Sidonia, and the wildlife and animals specialist Guardia Civil unit, Seprona, who said they had opened an investigation on Monday.

