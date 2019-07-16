Spain's news in English

Costa Blanca forest fire: Homes evacuated and roads cut as firefighters battle blaze

16 July 2019
Smoke billowing from the fire in Beneixama. InfoEmergencias
16 July 2019
A forest fire raging across hillsides near Beneixama on the Costa Blanca has forced the evacuation of at least 80 people as hundreds of firefighters battle to bring it under control.

The wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon around 2pm in La Solana area for reasons yet to be established and has already ravaged at least 830 hectares of woodland, threatening rural homes in the area.

Fireffighting teams worked all through the night to control the flames and some families were allowed to return to their homes.

But the fire continued to rage on Tuesday, fuelled by high winds. Hundreds of firefighters, including a specialist military unit, have been brought in to battle the flames both from the ground and the air, with 26 water carrying aircraft flying over the zone.

Drone footage taken during the night revealed hot spots where the fires were still  burning.

Traffic was cut on the CV-657 road to Beneixama.

Residents across the area, even as far from the wildfire zone as La Nuncia, reported ash in the air.  

Although temperatures were expected to drop to below 30C on Tuesday, authorities in the Valencian regional government warned that there was a continued high risk of fire in the interior and coastal zone of Alicante region.

 

 
