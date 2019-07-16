Costa Blanca forest fire: Homes evacuated and roads cut as firefighters battle blaze

The wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon around 2pm in La Solana area for reasons yet to be established and has already ravaged at least 830 hectares of woodland, threatening rural homes in the area.

Fireffighting teams worked all through the night to control the flames and some families were allowed to return to their homes.

📹Imatges de les tasques d'extinció preses ahir a l'#IFBeneixama. Este matí a les 10 hores està convocada una reunió de coordinació per a tractar sobre l'evolució. pic.twitter.com/ey1bAv85eL — GVA 112CV (@GVA112) July 16, 2019

But the fire continued to rage on Tuesday, fuelled by high winds. Hundreds of firefighters, including a specialist military unit, have been brought in to battle the flames both from the ground and the air, with 26 water carrying aircraft flying over the zone.

Drone footage taken during the night revealed hot spots where the fires were still burning.

#IFBeneixama: imágenes tomadas por los drones del #AVSRE esta noche durante las tareas de extinción del incendio. Se pueden ver los puntos más calientes, facilitando el trabajo de los 26 medios aéreos programados para hoy @GVA112pic.twitter.com/KZZK0FKalN — InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) July 16, 2019

Traffic was cut on the CV-657 road to Beneixama.

Residents across the area, even as far from the wildfire zone as La Nuncia, reported ash in the air.

Although temperatures were expected to drop to below 30C on Tuesday, authorities in the Valencian regional government warned that there was a continued high risk of fire in the interior and coastal zone of Alicante region.