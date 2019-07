Trasto means useless thing or junk. However, it has a few different meanings in Spanish:

Container or recipient:

Ese trasto vale para rellenarlo con agua.

That container is good for filling with water.

Junk or stuff:

Ella se deshizo de todos los trastos inútiles en la mudanza.

She got rid of all the useless junk in the move.

Restless person:

Este niño es un trasto, no para quieto ni un momento.

This child is so restless, he doesn’t stand still for a moment.

If you say ‘tirar los tratos’ it means to flirt:

Mi vecino me tira los trastos cada vez que me ve en el ascensor, creo que le gusto.

My neighbor flirts with me every time he sees me in the elevator, I think he likes me.

On the other hand if you say 'tirar los trastos a la cabeza’ it means to argue or fight:

Maria y Juán están pasando una crisis y todos los días se tiran los trastos a la cabeza.

Maria and Juán are going through a crisis and every day they argue.

The group Las Ketchup, famous for the song Aserejé, also released a song called Lánzame los trastos.

Pronunciation:

trah-stoh

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time