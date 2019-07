The composed word: canta (to sing) and mañanas (mornings) is colloquial and describes an informal, irresponsible person who does not deserve credit. It means in other words to be a loudmouth. A 'cantamañanas' person can also be a fantasist. Let's see some examples:

– ¡Os voy a invitar a todos a cenar!

Dijiste hace un mes lo mismo y aún lo estamos esperando. ¡Eres un cantamañanas!

–I'm going to invite everyone to dinner!

–You said the same thing a month ago and we're still waiting. You are such a loudmouth!

Le hace falsas promesas a todos, no te fíes de ese cantamañas.

He makes false promises to everyone, do not trust that loudmouth.

Ella siempre fantasea con el amor y las relaciones y sus amigas le llaman cantamañanas.

She always daydreams about love and relationships and her friends call her a fantasist.

Pronunciation:

kahn-tah- mah-nyah-nahs

