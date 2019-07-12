Spain sues Franco family to return dictator's summer palace to the people

<p>State attorneys filed the claim on Wednesday for the Pazo de Meiras estate in the northwestern region of Galicia with a court in the nearby city of A Coruna, the justice ministry said in a statement.</p><p>The lawsuit argues the sale in 1941 of the historic property, which was used by Franco as a summer residence, to the dictator was "fraudulent" and it should become public property.</p><p>After Franco's death in 1975, his heirs continued to use the property, which currently belongs to his grandchildren. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20170801/francos-summer-residence-to-offer-guided-tours-that-glorify-the-dictator">Franco's summer palace to offer guided tours that 'glorify the dictator'</a></strong></li><li><strong><a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20180227/for-sale-gen-francos-summer-palace" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20180227/for-sale-gen-francos-summer-palace&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjgxayY7a7jAhUL1RoKHXtIBR4QFjADegQIARAC&usg=AOvVaw13MrlTEQM7fAxkUrOn7b-j" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180227/for-sale-gen-francos-summer-palace" target="_blank">FOR SALE: General Franco's summer palace</a></strong></li></ul><p>The mansion, which was built between 1893 and 1907, was declared a monument of cultural interest by Galicia's regional parliament last year, meaning it should be open to the public.</p><p>But Franco's descendants have disputed the decision claiming it is their private property.</p><p>The lawsuit comes as Spain's Socialist government has been locked in a legal battle with Franco's heirs over the past year over its plans to exhume Franco's remains from a vast state mausoleum outside Madrid and move them to a more discreet location. </p><p>The exhumation had been scheduled to take place last month but it was suspended at the last minute by Spain's Supreme Court while it considers appeals from Franco's family.</p><p>Franco came to power after Spain's 1936-39 civil war, which was triggered by his rebellion against an elected Republican government.</p>