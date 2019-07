The 23 hour stoppage was set to start at Midnight on Sunday night and last until 11pm on Monday.

Some 500 Renfe workers have signed up for the strike called by CCOO union after talks broke down between the union and state rail operator over the company’s “dictatorial” labour relations policy.

The union complains that Renfe has refused to give satisfactory concessions on pay, hours and conditions and that Malaga province in understaffed after the loss of 80 jobs and that it "no longer offer a qqualityy service".

No pledge to provide minimum services has yet been struck with the Ministry of Development and Renfe has yet to provide details on what trains may be affected but it is expected to cause cancellations and delays to local services across the Costa del Sol.

Passengers who have already booked to travel on Monday can claim compensation if their train is cancelled, according to FACUA, Spain’s consumers watchdog.

The union hasn't ruled out further strike action.

