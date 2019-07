Today's word of the day is 'fiesta' and we have included some examples of how it's used and a great song for you to dance the night away to.

Le hicieron una fiesta a su hermano por su 27 cumpleaños.

The had a party for his brother on his 27th birthday.

Los estudiantes hicieron una fiesta y los vecinos terminaron llamando a la policía.

The students threw a party and the neighbors ended up calling the police.

Juan sabe como divertirse, en todas las celebraciones es el alma de la fiesta .

Juan knows how to have fun. In all the celebrations he is the life and soul of the party .

Esta noche mi hermana está de fiesta con sus amigos celebrando el final de los exámenes

My sister is partying with her friends to celebrate the end of her exams.

Here are a couple of more specific meanings:

Bank holiday/public holiday:

Mañana es fiesta así que los estudiantes no tienen clase.

Tomorrow is a public holiday so students don't have school.

Keep out of trouble:

Hoy, tengamos la fiesta en paz por favor.

Let's avoid trouble today, please.

Now you can celebrate your new vocabulary with Bomba Estereo's chart topper 'Fiesta'!

Pronunciation:

Fee-es-ta

