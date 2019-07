The pair, who were reported to be British and n their 20s plunged over the railings off an espalanade at Punto Prima, a popular tourist spot with great views overlooking the beach near Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca.

They fell onto the roof of a lifeguard post around 10 metres (30 feet) below the railings at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

A friend who was with them and who watched the pair fall was reported to be treated for shock.

Police sources reported in Spanish newspaper El Confidencial said it appeared the fall occurred while the two young men were taking pictures of themselves but insisted “it is too early to speculate on exactly what happened, we are at the beginning stages of the investigation.”

Police said they would be taking to the injured man and his surviving friend to build up a better picture of what happened.

The death comes just days after a woman was killed at a popular sunset point in Mallorca when the boulder she was sitting on with her boyfriend broke away and crushed her to death.

