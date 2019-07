Environmentalists warned that pollution levels had risen above the legal limit of 40 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday and soared to 70 - a level not reached since Madrid introduced its traffic restrictions last November.

Vaya, qué sorpresa, resulta que desactivar Madrid Central ha causado aumento del tráfico en toda la ciudad. Y el Ayuntamiento lo niega retorciendo sus propios datos. Quién lo diría, no se podía saber... 🙈😱



Más info vía @el_pais_madrid: https://t.co/ItCfu37t7p pic.twitter.com/110cOuK2DO — Plataforma en Defensa de Madrid Central (@demadridcentral) July 2, 2019

On Monday morning, July 1st, Madrid's new mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, from the right-wing Popular Party fulfilled his promise to ditch fines for driving in the capital’s low-emissions zones and scrap Madrid Central, an initiative that was introduced to improve air quality.

Martínez-Almeida described the reversal as a temporary measure put in place while he and his team decides what to do about Madrid Central. He said they were working to “fight for sustainable mobility and against pollution, while guaranteeing citizen mobility and avoid, as much as possible, the losses suffered by retailers.”

Protestors blocked traffic on Calle Alcala on Monday to defend Madrid Central. Photo: Greenpeace Madrid.

The new mayor’s decision to suspend fines came despite the action of several ecological groups over the past weeks, including a march of 60 thousand people on Saturday.

But the mayor, who has failed to answer the activists’ requests for a meeting to discuss the issue, poked fun at protestors, saying he envies “how much free time they have to carry out these sorts of actions”.

In spite of this, ecologists continue to deliver hard evidence on the environmental benefits of the city’s low-emission zones, with Juan Bárcena, spokesperson of the group Ecologistas en Acción, pointing out that levels of pollution have reached their legal limit - 40 micrograms per cubic meter – which is something that hasn’t happened in the last quarter.

By Alice Huseyinoglu

