It means to multiply or abound. Usually we use it do describe an unorganised group, and depending on the context it can refer to a couple of different things.

To swarm about:

Dicen que las ratas pululan por las alcantarillas de la ciudad.

They say that rats are swarming around the city sewers.

Multiply:

Las hormigas pululaban en el edificio vacío por la cantidad de comida.

The ants multiplied in the empty building because of the amount of food.

To mill around:

Era tarde pero mucha gente seguía pululando por las calles.

It was late but plenty of people were still milling around the streets.

Pronunciation:

poo-loo-lahr

