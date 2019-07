To mark the end of year at the sports club, a group of fathers of girls in the gymnastic team decided to surprise their daughters.

Wearing matching turquoise t-shirts and black shorts and sporting white ankle socks, the group of seven middle-aged men took to the floor to perform their own interpretative dance.

Involving hula hoops, skipping, high kicks and the occasional forward roll, the magnificent seven performed to a musical medley accompanied by whoops, clapping and raucous laughter from the crowd.

Vanessa Perez, the president of the Club Tazmania de Los Realejos on the Canary Island of Tenerife, which staged the stunt explained that the idea was born during a club lunch.

“We came up with the idea of the fathers putting themselves in their daughters’ shoes and performing a hoop dance at the end of year event,” she said.

“We thought it would be a great surprise”.

The video was uploaded to the facebook page of Los Realejos council and has clocked up over 30,000 views and almost as many shares.

At the end of the performance the daughters run up and proudly embrace their fathers.