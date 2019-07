The fire, which broke in Almorox, Toledo Province on Saturday and then spread into Madrid and Avila provinces raged across 3,300 hectares (8,150 acres) and forced the evacuation of houses and campsites.

Smoke billows near a cemetery as a wildfire rages in the outskirts of Cenicientos. Photo: AFP



But on Monday, authorities said they were close to bring the blaze under control in the areas of Cadalso and Cenicientos in the Madrid region and had lowered the threat level from 2 to 1.

#ASEM112 reduce el nivel de gravedad del

INFOMA a situación 1 tras contener el fuego en los dos sectores.este y oeste pic.twitter.com/t3xumgTK4O — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) July 1, 2019

Teams had worked through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Un equipo humano de unos 500 profesionales de distintas administraciones trabajan conjuntamente en la extinción de los #IFCenicientos e #IFCadalso.



Están divididos en dos sectores de trabajo: zona Este de Cadalso y zona Oeste de Cenicientos. Cada uno con sus propios subsectores. pic.twitter.com/rK6rC7y0Is — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile in Catalonia, authorities announced on Sunday that they had finally managed to stabilize a wildfire that had been raging across Tarragona province since Wednesday.

📹 Imatges aèries d'aquest migdia de #IFRiberadEbre realitzades durant el vol de reconeixement #bomberscat. pic.twitter.com/oVtGSxaZNB — Bombers (@bomberscat) June 29, 2019

The blaze, which is believed to have started after a heap of manure at a chicken farm self combusted in the heatwave, has devastated over 6,000 hectares of land, destroying farms and livestock.

These devastaing pictures show the devastation left behind by the fires, which have been described as the worst to hit Catalonia in 20 years.



Burned trees are pictured near Flix . Photo: AFP



Smoke billows from a forest fire raging near Flix in the northeastern region of Catalonia

A wildfire that broke out on Sunday near Mijas on the Costa del Sol was also brought under control before it could cause much damage.