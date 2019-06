The two were the first victims in a heatwave that has 34 out of 50 provinces on alert as temperatures soared above 42C.

The 17-year-old was confirmed to have died from heatstroke by authorities who said he was working to bring in the harvest when he suddenly felt dizzy and took a dip in a swimming pool.

But he suffered convulsions when he got out and collapsed, the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain said.

He was rushed to the emergency ward in the neighbouring town of Cordoba, where "he died after undergoing a cardiac massage", it said in a statement.

An 80-year-old man suffered a heart attack in the street in what authorities in Valladolid thought was related to the high temperatures.

Two others, a farm worker and a fireman working to distinguish the blaze in Tarragona, are said to be in a serious condition in hospital after suffering heatstroke.

Parts of the Navarra, Aragon and Catalonia remain on red alert for extreme heat on Friday while the lesser amber warnings have been issued across much of the central and eastern part of the Peninsula.

A fire raging across the Tarragona province has already devasted 6,500 hectares destroying forests and farmland and forcing 53 people to be evacuated from the homes as hundreds of firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control.

The head of the Catalan interior ministry, Miquel Buch, advised the population to take "maximum precautions".

Barcelona has activated its emergency plan for dealing with the heatwave sending out teams to distribute water to those on the streets who appear to be struggling,

⚠️☀️🌡️ ACTIVAT el Pla d'actuació per onada de calor en fase d'alerta.

Reforcem els serveis municipals d'informació i atenció ciutadana per prevenir els efectes nocius de les altes temperatures. pic.twitter.com/cEc8bbvIkA — Ajuntament de BCN (@bcn_ajuntament) June 28, 2019

Madrid, where the mercury is expected to hit 42C on Friday, has also issued guidelines to follow.

Este jueves se esperan temperaturas muy elevadas 🌡️🌞, protégete de la #OlaDeCalor siguiendo estos consejos de @madridsalud: https://t.co/7nNDIS6rkY pic.twitter.com/yVOZjWComs — Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) June 27, 2019

They are in line with the general guidelines produced by Spain’s ministry of health.

