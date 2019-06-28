Recipe: How to make Andalusian Ajo Blanco soup

<p>If you have had your<a href="https://www.thelocal.es/admins/article/edit_article/115122"> </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160527/recipe-how-to-make-gazpacho-spains-refreshing-summer-soup">fill of gazpacho, the cold tomato soup</a> that keeps Spaniards refreshed throughout the summer, then try another cold soup favourite: Ajo Blanco, a delicious cold soup made out of almonds and garlic.</p><p>Spanish food blogger Nuria Farregut who can be found writing at <a href="http://www.spanishrecipesbynuria.com/"><i>Spanish Recipes by Nuria</i></a> shares this favourite summer classic with The Local.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1471526124_ajo-blanco1.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 468px;" /></p><p><strong>Ingredients (Serves four): </strong></p><p>100 grs of raw peeled almonds,</p><p>2 garlic cloves,</p><p>30 ml of jerez vinegar,</p><p>100 grs of yesterday's white bread (no crust),</p><p>100 ml of extra virgin olive oil,</p><p>half a liter of cold mineral water,</p><p>salt.</p><p>For the garlic oil:</p><p>100 ml of extra virgin olive oil and 3 garlic cloves.</p><p>Prepare the garlic oil: peel the garlic cloves and blanch in boiling water for some seconds. Drain and let cool. Cut in fine slices and cook for 2 to 3 minutes in the olive oil over a low heat. Don't let them go golden. Cool down in the same oil and put aside.</p><p>Place the bread inside a bowl and pour a bit of water in order to allow the bread to get soft. Once it has absorbed the water, squeeze and put aside.</p><p>Use a blender to create a creamy soup out of the almonds, garlic cloves, vinegar, olive oil, bread and water.</p><p>Add salt to taste.</p><p>For an even finer texture</p><p>Pour some drops of the garlic oil on top.</p><p>Keep it in the fridge until just before serving.</p><p>Enjoy!!!</p><p><span style="font-size:14px;"><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1471526152_ajo-blanco3.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 468px;" /></strong></span></p><p><strong style="font-size: 14px;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160527/recipe-how-to-make-gazpacho-spains-refreshing-summer-soup">READ MORE Recipe: How to make Spain's summer classic gazpacho</a></strong></p>