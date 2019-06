For the last three centuries, revellers have gathered in the town of Haro, La Rioja, every June 29th for "La Batalla del Vino" - literally, the Battle of Wine.

Dressed all in white with red neckerchiefs, thousands of participants gather at the Hermitage of San Felices de Bilibio for a mass to celebrate the feast day of San Pedro.

They then head outside, armed with bottles and jugs of vino, for a wine fight that goes on until there isn’t a spot of white to be seen on their person, and everyone is drenched from head to toe.

Approximately 9,000 locals and tourists attended the annual event, with a reported 130,000 litres of red wine spilt.

In Pictures: La Batalla del Vino, La Rioja

Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP

By Rory Jones