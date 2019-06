Obviously, it is used to describe the Italian dish, like in English, but it has also taken on some other meanings that will help you sound like a native!

En este restaurante hacen la pasta exquisita.

They make exquisite pasta in this restaurant.

Añade harina hasta que la pasta esté consistente.

Add flour until the dough is consistent.

Colloquially, you can also use pasta in the following ways...

No puedo invitarte a cenar, no tengo pasta.

I can't invite you to dinner, I don't have money.

Tu chaval es de buena pasta, puedes estar orgulloso.

Your kid is a good sort, you can be proud.

Finally, it can also be translated as paste, like in food or toothpaste!

Ella usa pasta de dientes con sabor a menta.

She uses mint-flavored toothpaste.

Pronunciation:

Pa-sta

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard