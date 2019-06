It stands for the chemical element 'iron' in English, and is a great word to use in phrases and is perfect for more advanced Spanish speakers that are looking for vocabulary that will push their knowledge.

Los herreros utilizan hierro para elaborar algunas herramientas de trabajo.

Blacksmith's use iron to produce working tools.

Consigue todo lo que se propone por que tiene una voluntad de hierro.

He achieves anything he wants because he has an iron will.

A pesar de tener 95 años tiene una salud de hierro.

Despite being 95 years old he has robust health.

It is also used in some set phrases that are great for more advanced Spanish speakers to use:

El ambiente se estaba caldeando así que trataron de quitar hierro al asunto cambiando de tema.

The atmosphere was heated so they tried to downplay things by changing the subject.

El que a hierro mata, a hierro muere.

He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.

When used in the verb form, 'herrar' means either putting horse shoes on horses or branding cattle.

Pronunciation:

Hie-rro

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO:Essential Spanish 'text speak' abbreviations that will help you sound like a local

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO:Essential Spanish 'text speak' abbreviations that will help you sound like a local