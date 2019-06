Perhaps you're savvy with design and have an eye for interiors, or maybe your just a fan of the Spanish style. In either case, you may find something in this list of ten homes that tickles your fancy, so have a nosy through the pictures and see what €60,000 can buy you in Spain.

Los Navalmorales, Toledo

The inside of this 89m²detached house in Los Navalmorales seems a little old-school, but for those with a need to get away from the hussle and bussle of city life, it could be perfect. Just a few kilometres away from Cabañeros National Park, this one bed, two bath house would be a great base for practicing outdoor sports like hiking, offering privacy as well as great countryside views.

Price: €55,000

Vistahermosa, Alicante

You might need some imagination and hard work to help this space find its charm, but the selling point of this studio, which is located on the beach of Albufereta, are the stunning sea views. The price has just been dropped, meaning this property now sits below the €60K budget.

Price: €57,000

Benaguasil, Valencia

This modern two bed flat in Benaguasil, in the Community of Valenica, is an almost brand-new build full of light and potential. It is 57m² with one bathroom with a fully fitted kitchen, double glazed windows and built in AC.

Price: €60,000

Aldaea de Carles, Tarragona

This 80m² two bed, two bath terraced house in Alfara de Carles, not far off the coast, may seem a bit gloomy at first, but the naked brick walls and spiralling staircase give it some serious George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces style cosy-living prospects.

Price: €51,000

San Quirze de Besora, near Barcelona

Located close to the city of San Quirze de Besora this two bed house with wooden beams could be turned into a charming home for a small family with a bit of thoughtful decoration.

Price: €52,390

Fuente Álamo, Murcia

Situated in a rustic, homely pueblo in Murcia, this one bed 48m² flat is part of a complex that shares a pool and views of mountain ranges in the distance. The space is light and airy with a balcony, and the location isn’t too far from the port city of Cartagena.

Price: €48.600

Segura de Leon, Bajadoz

True, the interior of this newly constructed house in Segura de Leon is a little dated, but it is located on a charming little street with a shared swimming pool and a small garden. The one bed, two bath house is situated in a small municipality in Extremadura which is surrounded by countryside and about equal distances from Bajadoz and Seville.

Price: €54,600

Coriño, A Coruña

Although the Spanish-style interior design of the traditional farm house is certainly not for everyone, the colourful exterior, surrounded by trees and greenery could just be enough for fans of countyside living with an eye for interior improvements. With 270m² of land and three bedrooms, this property could be perfect for a family in search of privacy and an escape to the country.

Price: €46,000

Santa Cruz, Tenerife

There is no doubt that this flat in Santa Cruz, Tenerife, is colourful. Comprising of three bedrooms, one bathroom and 88m², this rainbow residence offers an opportunity to live just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz with a balcony overlooking the sea, perfect for coastal living.

Price: €60,000

Cenes de la Vega, Granada

With views of the mountains, this two-bed flat Cenes de la Vega is light and airy. A garage and storage room are included in the price. Just 10 minutes’ drive from Sierra Nevada national park, this 70m² property could be just the thing for lovers of walks through the countryside with spectacular views.

Price: €54,000

List compiled by Alice Huseyinoglu

