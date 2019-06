Spain’s state weather agency AEMet has put out a heatwave warning, predicting highs in the 40s starting on Wednesday and running at least through Monday July 1st. And contrary to what you might expect, it’s not just the South that will be seeing high temperatures: meteorologists are predicting that the northeastern and central parts of the Iberian peninsula will be hit hardest.

📣#AEMETInforma Aviso especial #OlaDeCalor 🌡️😓 A partir del próximo miércoles, día 26, gran parte de la #Península y #Balares se verán afectadas por la llegada de una masa de aire tropical continentalhttps://t.co/Ff7OUR6uA3 pic.twitter.com/jP7aLTRhO3 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 24, 2019

Keeping that in mind, here’s a list of 10 places in Spain to avoid during the upcoming heatwave if you don’t want to turn into a guiri gamba:

Zaragoza

The capital of Aragon and the surrounding Ebro River valley will likely claim the unfortunate title of “most unbearable temperatures in Spain” this week. Temperatures are predicted to surpass 40ºC by Thursday, peaking at 44ºC on Saturday and not dropping back down into the 30s until well into next week.

Photo: Jordi Paya Photo: Jordi Paya

Toledo

The Imperial City and much of the Tajo River valley south of Madrid are predicted to see the peninsula’s highest temperatures on Thursday (42ºC) and Friday (43ºC), then stay in the lower to mid-40s for the rest of the weekend. Let’s hope that all the mazapan doesn’t melt...

Photo: Nic McPhee Photo: Nic McPhee

La Rioja

Spain’s vineyards in the North will be getting a heavy dose of sunshine and heat this week, hitting 43ºC on Friday.

A partir del jueves podrían superarse los 40ºC en muchas regiones. Seguirán subiendo hasta el fin de semana. Se superarán récords de temperaturas para un mes de Junio. Se trata de un evento de tiempo extremo por las temperaturas altas y por la persistencia del calor.#oladecalor pic.twitter.com/TRVGZFZYvi — Martín Barreiro (@mbarreiro_tve) June 23, 2019

Córdoba

Unsurprisingly, “the frying pan of Spain” in northern Andalusia will see some of the country’s highest highs on Saturday, when temperatures are predicted to climb to 44ºC.

Gerona and Lleida

Catalonia’s northern provinces will be seeing uncharacteristically high temperatures towards the end of the week, with Lleída and Girona reaching 43ºC and 44ºC, respectively, on Saturday. At least the folks in Girona can go to the beach...

Extremadura

Extreme indeed: Badajoz should hit 44ºC on Saturday, with Cáceres not far behind at 41ºC.

Ciudad Real

Like most of Castilla-La Mancha, Ciudad Real will see high temperatures, peaking around 42ºC on Saturday, and lots of sun - makes it hard not to think of that Picasso painting...

Don Quijote

La libertad, Sancho, es uno de los más preciosos dones que a los hombres dieron los cielos; con ella no pueden igualarse los tesoros que encierra la tierra ni el mar encubre; el cautiverio es el mayor mal que puede venir a los hombres.

Pablo Picasso (1955) pic.twitter.com/MpjFoATuBZ — @_rt* (@literatura_rte) November 26, 2017

Jaen

The high elevations of the Sierra Morena will not save Jaen from the heat this weekend, with the mercury set to rise to 42ºC on Saturday.

Granada

Unlike Málaga to the West and Almería to East, Granada will not be spared 40º temperatures during the heatwave, with daytime highs around 41ºC Thursday through Saturday. Too late for all those poor folks who bought their Alhambra tickets months ago to turn back now.

Photo: Ronny Siegel Photo: Ronny Siegel

Madrid

The Spanish capital will live up to its reputation for sweltering summers, reaching the 40s on Thursday and most likely staying there through Monday - the day that Madrid Central’s pollution-reducing traffic restrictions will effectively cease to be enforced