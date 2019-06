Here are some examples of how to use this word:

El escritor creo una novela rompedora.

The writer created an innovative novel.

Su actitud rompedora destaca entre la multitud.

His groundbreaking attitude stands out from the crowd.

When talking about someone's attitude, you can also say that it's hopeless or bold using this word - ánimo rompedor.

Pronunciation:

Rom-pe-dor

