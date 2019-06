Let's see some examples with the word:

Desde que lleva dentadura postiza parece más joven.

Since wearing false teeth, he looks younger.

You can use postizo to talk about artificial hair, extensions or a wig (peluca is another way of saying wig):

Él está pensando en ponerse pelo postizo.

He is thinking of wearing a wig.

The word also can refer to step-family, like step-siblings, etc.

Como mis abuelos murieron antes que yo naciera, la mejor amiga de mi madre fue mi abuela postiza.

As my grandparents died before I was born, my mother's best friend was my step grandmother

Pronunciation:

Poh-sti-tho

