Ganado as the verb form can means to win or to improve. Let see the three examples:

Juan ha ganado el primer premio en la lotería.

Juan has just won the lottery.

Juan se ha ganado un ascenso por su buen trabajo.

Juan has earned a promotion for his good work.

El salón gana mucho con estas cortinas nuevas.

These new curtains have really improved the living room.

When talking about a group of animals:

Llevó el ganado al abrevadero.

He led the cattle to the watering trough.

You can use the word in a derogatory and colloquial way when talking about a group of people, for example in a club:

Sólo hay que ver el ganado que sale de esa discoteca para hacerse una idea del tipo de clientela del lugar.

You can tell what type of people go to that club just by having a look at the mob coming out.

Pronunciation:

Ga-na-doh

