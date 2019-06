If so, then a new adventure experience that has opened in the hills above the Costa del Sol could be just the thing.

The village of Campillos in Malaga province is now home to Spain’s first outdoor skydiving simulator offering the experience of freefall without the danger of jumping from an aeroplane.

The simulator consists of a vertical wind tunnel in which a powerful blast of air lifts the body into the air, giving them the sensation of freefall before a skydiver pulls the parachute and is suitable for all ages between five and 95.

But on the simulator no parachute is needed and the flier, initially accompanied by an experienced instructor, can turn and move around.

Whats more, the simulator is the exact one used by Tom Cruise to train for his skydiving stunts in the film Mission Impossible: Fallout.ç

The project is an initiative by Fly4Real and is located alongside the KartCenter, a go-karting circuit just outside Campillos, which is 80km northwest of Malaga.

The mayor of Campillos officially opened the simulator on Thursday, welcoming its addition to the region’s tourist attractions.

“Campillos is proud to have one of the best kart circuits in Europe and the only outdoor skydiving simulator in Spain,” said acting mayor, Francisco Guerrero.

Rubio Carmona Antonio, the director of Fly4Real explained that the project would “ be creating new job opportunities as the team grows. The job of a wind tunnel instructor is a complicated one and our objective is to train people from Campillos to take part in this project and give opportunities to people in the region which has welcomed us so warmly.”

Prices start from €52 for a 24,000 ft free fall, up to €400 for the ‘Pro Flyer’ pack for more experienced skydivers. For more information and tickets go to the website, HERE

